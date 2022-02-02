Windsor man charged with stunt driving for going 92 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone

A 22-year-old Windsor man has been charged with stunt driving after police say he was going 42 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

Windsor police say they stopped the vehicle travelling 92 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone.

“Road safety is everyone's responsibility,” according to a social media post from police.

Motorists charged with stunt driving face a 30-day roadside driver's licence suspension as well as a 14-day vehicle impoundment.