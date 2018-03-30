

CTV Windsor





A 21-year-old Windsor man is being hit with a stunt driving charge after police pulled over a vehicle reportedly going more than 180km/h on Highway 401 through Chatham-Kent.

Ontario Provincial Police report around 9:30pm on Wednesday, officers conducting RADAR enforcement report a vehicle was clocked travelling westbound at more than 180km/h near Communication Rd.

Officers further up the highway report a second RADAR reading clocked the vehicle at 160km/h.

OPP pulled over the driver before charging the man behind the wheel with racing a motor vehicle and careless driving.

The accused is set to appear in court on April 25.

The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded.

Penalties for driving 50km/h or more over the speed limit include up to $10,000 in fines, up to 2 years licence suspension and up to 6 months jail.