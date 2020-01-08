WINDSOR -- A 34-year-old Windsor man has been charged after a robbery at a business on Ouellette Avenue.

Officers were called to a business in the 600 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of a robbery in progress on Monday around 11:45 a.m.

Initial reports indicated the suspect may be in possession of a weapon.

Police obtained a description of the man, who reportedly ran away.

Officers patrolling the area quickly arrived, located the suspect, and arrested him without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Investigation revealed that no weapon was involved in the robbery, but the suspect gestured as if he was in possession of a weapon during the incident.

James Turpin, 34, from Windsor, is charged with robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.