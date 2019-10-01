WINDSOR -- A 24-year-old Windsor man has been charged after police say he assaulted and robbed a man on Wyandotte Street.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East for a robbery on Monday around 8:15 am.

It was reported that a man was assaulted and had his cell phone taken by the suspect.

Police say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the assault.

The suspect fled on foot before the officers arrival.

Through investigation, officers were able to obtain video surveillance and quickly identify the suspect.

At about 12:30 p.m., officers found the suspect in the 600 block of Aylmer Avenue, where he was arrested without incident. Officers were also able to recover the stolen cell phone and return it to the victim.

Marc Gerard, 24, from Windsor, is charged with robbery.

