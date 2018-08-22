Windsor man charged with racing in Essex County
Essex County OPP say a 19-year-old Windsor man was caught going 80 kilometres over the speed limit.
On Tuesday, a member of the OPP stopped a vehicle on Essex Concession 4.
Police say the driver was going over 140 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.
The man will appear in a Windsor court on Sept. 24, charged with racing a motor vehicle.
His driver's licence has been seized and the vehicle impounded.