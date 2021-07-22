WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 26-year old Windsor man is facing charges after police say he pointed a firearm at a food delivery courier.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident that took place on Tuesday around 5 p.m.

Officers responded to a call for two men who were involved in an altercation in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane. During the altercation, police say the suspect produced a firearm and pointed it at the victim who was a food delivery courier.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Lexus prior to police arrival. A suspect description and license plate of the involved vehicle was obtained by police.

It was reported that when the victim asked the suspect for help with finding his delivery address, the suspect became furious and verbally abusive at the victim, which then led to the altercation.

Police say the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

At about 5:15 p.m., a patrol officer located the suspect vehicle unattended in the 5500 block of Lassaline Avenue.

The Windsor Police K9 Unit attended the location of the suspect vehicle and tracked a scent to a residential area located in the 5500 block of Lassaline Avenue.

Through investigation, officers identified an involved residence located in the 5500 block of Lassaline Avenue and contained the area.

At about 6:25 p.m., the suspect exited from the involved residence and was arrested by members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) without incident.

The suspect was subsequently transported to hospital for minor injuries he sustained from the altercation with the victim.

On Wednesday, investigators applied for and were granted judicial authorizations to search the involved vehicle and the residence located in the 5500 block of Lassaline Avenue.

At the time of this report, investigators were still in the process of conducting their search.

The 26-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with:

Utter Threats

Point Firearm

Possess Weapons Dangerous to Public Peace

Dangerous Operation of Conveyance

Major Crime is continuing to investigate and is seeking anyone in the area of the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane and 5500 block of Lassaline Avenue with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (After Hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.