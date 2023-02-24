Windsor man charged with multiple commercial break-ins in LaSalle
LaSalle police have arrested a 35-year-old Windsor man after multiple commercial break-ins.
He was arrested by the LaSalle police in Windsor on Feb. 21 after an investigation into overnight break and enters/thefts. The incidents took place in an industrial area in LaSalle on Feb. 20.
On Feb. 22, police obtained a warrant to search his residence in Windsor. During the search, investigators seized a large number of industrial tools, with a total estimated value of $16,000.
Police say the items were reported stolen during three commercial break and enters/thefts in LaSalle and one commercial break and enter in Lakeshore.
Police also seized two large electrical transformers valued at $10, 000 that were stolen during another overnight commercial theft in LaSalle. These crimes occurred between the summer of 2022 and February 2023.
The Windsor man has been charged with one count of break and enter, one count of theft under $5000, one count of theft over $5000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. The charges for all four of the occurrences have been consolidated.
Investigators were able to identify most of the stolen tools through serial numbers as well as unique engravings that were added by the owners.
Police say they still have several industrial power tools as a result of the seizure, which have not been identified. If anyone has been a victim of a theft of such tools and can identify them through serial numbers, engravings, or unique identifying marks we ask that you contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210.
During the investigation into these occurrences, police reviewed video surveillance systems and observed three individuals committing the thefts using an older model black Dodge Ram pickup truck, one of which was the accused.
The other two suspects have not yet been identified. If anyone has information with regards to this investigation or the identity of the other two culprits, they are asked to call the LaSalle Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year. Here's why
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
Penguin to publish 'classic' Roald Dahl books after backlash
Publisher Penguin Random House announced Friday it will publish 'classic' unexpurgated versions of Roald Dahl's children's novels after it received criticism for cuts and rewrites that were intended to make the books suitable for modern readers.
Bitter legacy hangs over today's energy discussions between Quebec and N.L. premiers
As Quebec Premier Francois Legault seeks a new energy deal with Newfoundland and Labrador, he faces a public in the Atlantic province scarred by the legacy of a pair of hydroelectric projects mired in missteps.
'Not true': Menopause myths and common misconceptions debunked
Roughly half the population of Canada can experience menopause, but a taboo on talking about it creates misinformation and myths that one expert joins CTV’s Your Morning to debunk.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Paul Workman: How war has changed Ukraine, and Ukrainians, one year later
CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman shares his memories of Ukraine early into Russia's invasion and compares them to the reality of present day on CTVNews.ca
What is China's peace proposal to end the fighting in Ukraine?
One year into Russia's war against Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting. Here's a closer look at what the proposal entails.
2 million air fryers recalled in U.S., Canada, Mexico for fire risk
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.
Kitchener
-
Snow plow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.
-
Crash west of Stratford sends two drivers to hospital
Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash on Highway 8 near Mitchell, Ont.
-
Brantford Bulldogs host first open practice at new arena
Brantford got its first taste of what it’s going to be like to be an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) city this fall as the Bulldogs had an open practice Thursday, giving fans a sneak peek.
London
-
Garbage truck vs. SUV near St. Thomas
Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a passenger vehicle and a garbage truck. All injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
-
London man picks up $250K lotto prize
London’s latest lottery winner plans to spend his winnings on a vacation and investments. David Cornell of London picked up a $250,000 prize in an Instant Diamond Club game.
-
Crash west of Stratford sends two drivers to hospital
Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash on Highway 8 near Mitchell, Ont.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Second man arrested in connection with Barrie homicide
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
-
Barrie marks the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine at city hall: one year later
A Ukrainian woman said time stood still for Ukrainians worldwide when Russia invaded her country one year ago.
-
Two people airlifted to GTA hospital after five-vehicle crash in Caledon
A five-vehicle crash in Caledon has sent two people to hospital in Toronto in critical condition.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness testifies she saw young man running from video store morning of the Sweeney murder
A woman who got coffee at a nearby shop the morning Renee Sweeney was murdered testified Thursday that she saw a young man running “really fast” carrying a bag under his left arm.
-
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
-
Dominic Giroux leaving HSN to lead Hôpital Montfort
Health Sciences North’s President and CEO Dominic Giroux his stepping down from his position in June.
Ottawa
-
Here's how long Ottawa drivers are spending in traffic
The newly released TomTom Traffic Index found the average travel time for a 10-kilometre drive in Ottawa increased 50 seconds in 2022 to an average of 14 minutes.
-
Sens commentator Gord Wilson opens up about his heart attack and the staff at the Heart Institute
Ottawa Senators commentator Gord Wilson opens up about his heart attack nearly three years ago and the care he received at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.
-
Police seize meth, cocaine and guns from home near Kingston, Ont.
A 35-year-old man is facing drugs and gun charges after police raided a home northwest of Kingston.
Toronto
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto for 8 months after today
Toronto is hurdling past a winter milestone. Here's when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
-
Busy Toronto streetcar to shut down for 20 months starting in May
A busy streetcar in the heart of downtown Toronto could be shut down for about 20 months starting right before the summer.
-
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his “nuisance-causing” tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
Montreal
-
Laval bus driver fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam
The man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it is fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Pinel institute, and his defence counsel has asked that he be evaluated again to see if he is criminally responsible for the crimes he's accused of.
-
Ukrainian circus performer, 19, finds new life in Montreal
One year after the Russian invasion, a 19-year-old circus performer from Ukraine has found a new home – and a fresh start to her career – in Montreal.
-
Quebec to begin clearing, testing land for new Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge
Quebec will soon begin clearing and testing land to prepare for construction of the new, $2 billion Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge. 'Targeted clearing and geotechnical drilling' will begin on the week of Feb. 27, according to a Quebec government press release.
Atlantic
-
Flights and schools cancelled, collisions reported as wintry weather hits the Maritimes
A low-pressure system brought snowfall to parts of the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday causing collisions and cancellations in some areas.
-
N.B. launches new initiative to help produce more licensed nurses in the province
New Brunswick is introducing a new education model designed to help produce more licensed practical nurses and registered nurses.
-
Gas prices drop across the Maritimes Friday
Gas prices are down in all three Maritime provinces Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba, federal government reach $6.7B health-care deal
The federal government says in a news release that it has signed an agreement in principle to invest $6.74 billion over 10 years in Manitoba's health-care system.
-
Tenants at Windsor Hotel given until end of month to leave, property up for sale
Main Street Project says tenants at the Windsor Hotel have been given notice they must leave by the end of the month. It says this is happening because the property is involved in a sale.
-
The school division in Winnipeg that's changing school hours
One school division in Winnipeg is changing start and end times at some of its schools amid constraints on its bus fleet and infrastructure; however, not everyone is pleased with these adjustments.
Calgary
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
-
Candlelight vigil in Calgary to mark one year since Russian invasion of Ukraine
Friday marks one year since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
-
Charges laid in northwest Calgary hit-and-run that injured 17-year-old
A Calgary family that thought no one may ever be held accountable in a hit-and-run that seriously injured their 17-year-old boy is overwhelmed by news of an arrest.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | $100K fundraiser launched to help settle refugees in Alberta, government to announce more support
The province will announce new supports for Ukrainian newcomers Friday, the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of that country.
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
-
Alta. mom 'devastated' after being given the remains of another woman's baby
A grieving Alberta mother is receiving apologies from health-care providers after she unknowingly buried the remains of a baby that was not hers.
Vancouver
-
'This year is going to be worse': Canadian military analyst on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
On the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a retired member of the Canadian Forces warns the next chapter of the war will be even worse.
-
Snow in forecast for much of B.C. starting Friday in the north, then moving south
Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow across much of British Columbia in the coming days, with up to 30 centimetres projected for parts of the south coast.
-
Protesters gather in Vancouver after secret video allegedly reveals actions of animal cruelty at B.C. slaughterhouse
A small group of protesters gathered in Vancouver Thursday to voice anger against a B.C. slaughterhouse that is now the focus of an animal cruelty investigation.