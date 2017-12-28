

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has been charged with impaired driving after a two motor vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Highway 3 in Tecumseh, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the incident at approximately 9 p.m. Monday.

Police say a red Chevrolet and a white Ford collided. Upon investigation, the driver of the Ford was placed under arrest.

Jeffrey Brown is charged with driving a motor vehicle with over 80 mm of alcohol in blood and driving while under suspension. Minor injuries were reported.

Brown, 52, of Windsor, Ont. will appear in court on Jan. 9, 2017.