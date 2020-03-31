WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor man is facing several charges after police say he was caught speeding while driving impaired in a stolen vehicle.

Windsor police say a keen eye by the Traffic Enforcement Branch resulted in the safe resolution of the dangerous situation.

The officer was monitoring vehicle speeds in the 9400 block of Tecumseh Road East around 6:15 p.m.

The officer says a grey Honda was being driven 135 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 km/hr zone. Police emergency lights and sirens were activated in an effort to stop the speeder.

Police say the subject vehicle quickly turned off the roadway, into a parking lot in the 9100 block of Tecumseh Road East. The male driver abruptly stopped the Honda, and fled the scene on foot.

Officers in the immediate area were able to quickly locate the fleeing suspect and place him under arrest without incident.

Police say further investigation revealed that the involved Honda had just been reported stolen, and the arrested driver was impaired to previous alcohol consumption.

The 30-year-old Windsor man is facing a list of charges, including:

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Possession of Stolen Property Valued Over $5,000

Impaired (by alcohol) Driving

Exceeding the Legal Blood/Alcohol Limit while Operating a Vehicle

Stunt Driving

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.