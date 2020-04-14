WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 44-year-old Windsor man has been charged with impaired driving after hitting a pole on Riverside Drive.

Windsor police responded to the collision just after 12 a.m. Tuesday on Riverside Drive East at Watson Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers say they saw that a white vehicle had crashed into a utility pole, damaged the front property of a residence, and caused a power outage to a portion of east Windsor in the Riverside area.

Other emergency services, including Hydro, attended to assist with making the scene safe and attending to the driver.

Through investigation, officers say they determined that the driver's ability to operate a vehicle was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

He was then taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The man is charged with impaired driving and exceeding the legal blood alcohol content.

Enwin crews replaced the pole and the power was restored to the area.

Riverside Drive was expected to be closed for most of the day.