

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man faces a whole laundry list of charges after his car crashed into the median on Highway 401 near Merlin Road.

Police say the vehicle lost control and entered the centre median around 8 p.m. on Feb. 14. Officers attended the scene and during conversations with the driver, allege he had consumed alcohol. The driver was transported back to the detachment for further tests.

As a result, Keith Sargent, 36, of Windsor, was charged with driving while ability impaired, as well as the following charges:

drive motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada,

driving while disqualified, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada,

fail to comply with conditions of undertaking, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada,

possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada,

drive motor vehicle not equipped with an approved ignition interlock device while prohibited from doing so, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act,

use plate not authorized for vehicle, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act,

operate a motor vehicle with insurance, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act,

drive motor vehicle - no licence,

fail to apply for permit on becoming owner, and

use validation not in accordance with Act, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 9, 2018 to answer to the charges.