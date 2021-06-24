WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have charged a 51-year-old Windsor man with first-degree murder and dropped charges against another man in the Louis Avenue homicide investigation.

Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Louis Avenue on Feb. 23 around 2 p.m. for a report of a deceased person.

When officers arrived they found a man dead inside a residence.

Police have since identified Lamont Rhue, 55, of Windsor as the victim.

The first-degree murder charge, previously laid against Leon Quesnel, was withdrawn.

Through investigation, major crime investigators identified an adult male suspect and an involved residence.

On Wednesday, June 23, shortly before 8 p.m., officers from the Windsor Police Target Base Unit located the suspect in the 800 block of Marentette Avenue and he was arrested without incident.

Investigators applied for and received judicial authorization to search the involved residence, located in the 700 block of Tuscarora Street.

The search warrant was executed, and resulted in the seizure of items of evidential value in relation to the investigation.

Sean Perryman, 51, from Windsor, is charged with first-degree murder.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating and seeking any information in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com .