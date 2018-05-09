

CTV Windsor





A 27-year-old Windsor man is facing gun charges after a gunfire investigation led police to the seizure of 590 grams of cocaine.

Officers were called to a residence on Saturday around 7:50 a.m. for a report of gunfire earlier in the day.

Officers met with an adult male complainant, who said that at 1:50 a.m. he had been outside a business in the area of Chatham Street West and Pelissier Street when he witnessed a man fire a single gunshot.

At 8:30 a.m., officers spoke to an owner of a Ford SUV who had parked the vehicle overnight in the area of the reported gunfire. The vehicle owner reported a bullet hole damage to the windshield and dashboard area.

The Windsor Police Service Forensic Identification Unit assisted with the investigation and later confirmed the damage to the vehicle was from a projectile.

A suspect was identified and officers received information that he may be staying in a hotel.

On Saturday around 1:20 p.m., patrol officers attended the target hotel located in the 2500 block of Howard Avenue.

Police found the man in the hotel and he was arrested after a brief struggle with officers.

The Major Crimes Branch continued the investigation.

On Sunday, officers applied for and were granted judicial permission to search the hotel room where the suspect male had been staying.

Officers located and seized:

- 592.1 grams of suspected cocaine

-16 fentanyl patches (100 mg)

-1.6 grams of suspects marijuana

Joshua Gillespie, 27, from Windsor, is charged with intentionally discharging a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, assaulting a police officer x2, resist arrest, additional drug related charges are anticipated.

The matter remains under active investigation.

No firearm has been recovered in this matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.