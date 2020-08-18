WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a 37-year-old Windsor man is facing impaired driving charges he failed to remain at the scene of a crash.

Police received information about a fail-to-remain collision on McNaughton Avenue in Chatham on Monday night.

Officers say they found the man on Centre Side Road when he backed his vehicle into the ditch, while attempting to turn around.

Through investigation, police say they believed the man was driving while under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

The man was transported to police headquarters for breath tests where he refused to provide a sample.

The Windsor man has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident, having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit and refusing to provide a suitable sample of his breath. He was released pending a future court date of Sept. 1.