

CTV Windsor





A 40-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after a break-in at a downtown storage room.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a break and enter in progress in the 300 block of University Avenue East on Friday around 4 a.m.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and learned that a man had used a device to gain entry into a storage room.

The storage room door was observed to be damaged and had been locked from the inside. Officers were able to use a key to gain entry.

Officers entered the storage room and immediately located the suspect.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

Police say the suspect was searched and a quantity of tools and a prohibited knife were seized.

William Darrow, 40, from Windsor is charged with break and enter, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a break and enter instrument, possessing a prohibited weapon while prohibited x5 and breach of probation x2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.