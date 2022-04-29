Windsor man charged with arson after Sandwich Street fire

Windsor police have charged a 29-year-old man with arson related to a fire on Sandwich Street.

On Tuesday around 10 p.m., officers responded to a fire call at a residential building located in the 3500 block of Sandwich Street.

Windsor Fire and Rescue were on scene and extinguished the fire that was situated in one of the residential units.

The building was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported from the incident.

Officers were able to identify a suspect through a surveillance footage. The scene was subsequently held for the arson unit to investigate.

On Wednesday around 7 p.m., officers located the suspect in the 1500 block of Sandwich Street. He was arrested without incident.

Tommy Lee Purdy, a 29, male from Windsor, is charged with arson - disregard for human life.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.