A 55-year-old Windsor man has been charged with arson after a fire at a four-plex on Pelissier Street.

Firefighters and police were called to the 1000 block of Pelissier near Pine Street around 12: 30 a.m. Wednesday.

Windsor fire officials say the blaze started in an upper unit and was intentionally set.

Damage is estimated at $175,000.

One person suffered minor smoke inhalation.

Richard Andruchow, 55, from Windsor, is charged with arson with disregard for human life.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.