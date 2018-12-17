

CTV Windsor





A 45-year-old Windsor man has been charged after a stabbing in west Windsor.

Police were called to the 500 block of Caron Avenue between Park Street West and Wyandotte Street West around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived and began investigating a small trail of blood droplets leading along a sidewalk.

Police say the trail led to a residence where officers encountered a man who had blood on his clothing, appeared out of breath and displayed signs indicating he had been involved in a recent altercation.

The man was placed under arrest without incident.

Soon after, officers located an adult male victim, who was now in the 400 block of Caron Avenue.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers say investigation determined that the incident occurred inside a residence, and that the involved parties were known to one another.

Members of the Forensic Identification Branch attended and processed the scene.

The Major Crimes Branch is investigating the incident.

William Bullet, 45, from Windsor, is charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com