WINDSOR -- Windsor police have charged a 50-year-old man after a day-long standoff at a Bruce Avenue residence.

Police were called to the area early Wednesday morning for a possible stabbing and found an injured male in the 500 block of University Avenue West.

The male was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers subsequently spent the day communicating with a man at a home in the 400 block of Bruce Avenue.

Around 5:30 p.m., the suspect exited with a weapon and was confrontational.

Police used a stun gun to subdue the man and he was arrested without incident.

Area roadways were reopened soon afterward. A later search of the home found no firearms, but items associated with the altercation were seized.

Investigators say the suspect and victim are known to each other.

The 50-year-old Windsor man has been charged with:

two counts of assault with a weapon

two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

forcible confinement

The investigation into the incident continues.