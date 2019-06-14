

A 37-year-old Windsor man has been charged after a cannabis distribution bust in Sarnia.

The Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team of the Ontario Provincial Police along with Sarnia Police Service executed search warrants at a business on June 6.

Police say officers seized dried cannabis, cannabis concentrates, tools, electronics, currency and weapons.

Christopher Lagrone, 37, of Windsor is charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of distribution and selling.

Jeremy Carey, 34, and Marc Henderson, 27, both of Sarnia face similar charges.

Kyle Mansfield, 36, of St. Clair Township is charged with proceeds of crime under $5000 and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The OPP says it is continuing to lead an enforcement strategy which includes other Ontario police services to dismantle organized crime groups, eliminate the illegal cannabis supply, remove illegal cannabis enterprises such as store fronts and online, and target the proceeds of crime and assets.