Windsor police say a 36-year-old man has been charged after a woman was found in a shed with life-threatening injuries.

Officers attended the 1200 block of Argyle Road to check on the well-being of an injured woman around 1 p.m. on April 18.

Officers arrived on scene and located a woman laying down in a nearby shed with visible injuries.

Through investigation, it was determined the victim was found by a citizen and a male suspect was reported to still be in the area.

Officers located and arrested the man without incident.

The victim was initially transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

A 36-year-old man from Windsor is charged with aggravated assault.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, the name of the accused will not be released.

The Major Crimes Branch is actively continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.