WINDSOR -- A 35-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after three armed robberies in south Walkerville.

Officers responded to three different reports of robberies at three separate convenience stores during the morning hours on Wednesday.

Police say during each robbery the suspect had his face concealed and brandished a weapon.

The incidents took place between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East, 3800 block of Walker Road and 1700 block of Ottawa Street.

Richard Johnson, 35, is facing 20 charges, including multiple counts of robbery, firearm related offences, and concealing his face with the intention to commit an offence.

Police are calling the armed robberies an extremely dangerous situation.

Officers say the community, witnesses and victims responded quickly and were able contact 911 soon after each incident.

Nobody was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.