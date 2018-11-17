

CTV Windsor





A 26-year-old Windsor driver accused of fleeing the scene of a crash is facing several charges.

Windsor police responded to a three-vehicle collision in the area of Drouillard Road at Tecumseh Road E. around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say two of the drivers involved remained at the scene but the third, along with a passenger fled on foot.

Police say the unoccupied vehicle sustained substantial damage with multiple air bags deployed.

The investigation revealed the unoccupied suspect vehicle had caused a rear end chain reaction collision involving the two other vehicles.

Officers were able to track down the driver and passenger involved in the crash.

Police charged the male driver.

He is facing charges of careless driving, drive vehicle without proper accompanying driver, operate motor vehicle without licence and fail to remain at scene.