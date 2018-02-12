

Windsor police have identified and charged a 31-year-old Windsor man after a jewellery store robbery on Tecumseh Road.

It took place on Monday, Feb. 5 at about 2 p.m..

Officers were called to a jewelry store in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Road East, near Rivard Avenue, for a robbery that just occurred.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch were able to identify the suspect.

On Friday, Feb. 9, around 3:30 p.m. officers from our Property Crimes Unit located the suspect and arrested him in the 4600 block of Tecumseh Road East without incident.

Sean Brown, 31, is charged with one count of robbery.

