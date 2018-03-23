

CTV Windsor





A 25-year-old Windsor man has been charged after a break-in on Niagara Street.

Patrol officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of Niagara Street for a break and enter in progress on Thursday at 2:50 a.m.

The complainant advised that someone was breaking into his garage.

Officers arrived within minutes and observed a suspect exiting the garage carrying a bin full of tools which belonged to the complainant.

The suspect attempted to flee, but officers caught up to him and advised him that he was under arrest. He attempted to physically resist being arrested. Officers utilized the conducted energy weapon which was effective in gaining control of the suspect.

Jessiah Dufour-Fields, 25, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter and resist arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.