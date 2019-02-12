

A 52-year-old man has been charged after a smash-and-grab at a Tecumseh Road business.

Patrol officers responded to the business located in the 3000 block of Tecumseh Road East for a report of a break and enter just occurred on Monday around 10 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a front glass door had been smashed to gain entry, and that a quantity of merchandise had been stolen.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. members of the Windsor Police Service Property Crimes Unit were in the 1700 block of Walker Road when their attention was drawn to a man riding a bicycle while wearing a balaclava and carrying a backpack.

Officers say they saw the man ride to the rear of a business where he dismounted his bicycle and began peering into the closed business.

Officers approached the man and placed him under arrest without incident.

Police say a search revealed that the man was in possession of property just reported stolen from the break and enter in the 3000 block of Tecumseh Road East.

David Calhoun, 52, of Windsor, is charged with two counts of break and enter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.