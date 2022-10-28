Windsor man charged after break-in at business in Essex

A 31-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a break-in at a business in Essex.

Essex County OPP officers responded to a report of a break and enter in the 200 block of Talbot Street North on Oct. 20 at 3:45 a.m.

Police say officers attended and confirmed the building had been entered unlawfully and confirmed with the business owner that items were taken during the break and enter.

On Thursday, members from the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) located the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident.

The 31-year-old Windsor man has been charged with:

Break and enter a place and steal a firearm

Possession Break In Instruments

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court (2 counts)

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.