A Windsor man faces charges after allegedly leading police on a chase in Tecumseh.

The OPP say an officer observed a blue Jeep travelling eastbound on Tecumseh Road at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the Jeep was observed to veer over the centre line and into the westbound lanes before jerking the vehicle erratically back into the eastbound lane. The vehicle pulled into the driveway of a residence on Lesperance Road.

The officer attempted to speak to the driver who ran off on foot.

After a short pursuit, the officer arrested the suspect who exhibited signs of impairment.

Spencer Woltz, 21, of Windsor is charged with two counts of impaired driving and resisting a peace officer.