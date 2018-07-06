

CTV Windsor





When Glen Thomson walked into the store to check his lottery ticket, he thought it was just a $10 win.

Little did Thomson know he was carrying a much larger prize.

“I didn’t think I won anything, but something told me to hang on to the ticket,” Thomson told OLG representatives. "I brought it to the store thinking I won $10 until the retailer congratulated me and told me I actually won $100,000!”

Thomson matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order to win the prize.

“I’ve been playing the lottery for about 25 years,” said Thomson, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I usually play Lotto Max, and sometimes Encore.”

Thomson and his wife of 28 years were in total disbelief of the big win. “I was shaking all the way home,” he said.

The great-grandfather plans to travel with his new-found cash.

“We vacation frequently so there will be some travelling in the future,” he said. “And we will be sharing with the family.”