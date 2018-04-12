

CTV Windsor





A 23-year-old Windsor man was arrested after a convenience store robbery on Ouellette Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a store in the 900 block of Ouellette on Wednesday around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival officers met a store employee outside of the business.

Police say the victim employee reported that he had been robbed, that he fled the store, and that the suspect was still inside the business.

The victim further reported that the suspect had brandished a beer bottle as a weapon during the robbery.

Officers say they entered the business and located a man matching the description provided by the suspect.

The suspect ignored commands by the officer and was arrested after a brief struggle, say police.

Officers located and seized the involved beer bottle.

Jaren Reid-Harrison, 23, from Windsor, is charged with robbery and breach undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.