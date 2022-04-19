Windsor man attempting to steal vehicles ends up in muddy ditch twice: CK police
A 22-year-old Windsor man is facing theft and break-in charges after police say he tried to steal two vehicles, but got them both stuck in a muddy ditch.
Police responded two vehicles in a ditch on Longwoods Road, in Camden Township, on Monday night at 11 p.m.
Through investigation, police say they learned the man had lost control of his own vehicle, slide off the road and into a field. He went to a local restaurant to make arrangements to be picked up by a relative. However, instead of doing so, police say he attempted to steal two vehicles from a nearby business, but the business entrances were blocked by locked gates.
The man allegedly attempted to drive through a ditch but became stuck in the mud in both instances. Then police say the man broke into a building on the property looking for keys to a third vehicle.
Unable to find keys, the man began to walk westbound on Longwoods Road. He was picked up by a passerby and transported into Chatham.
Video surveillance helped policing in identifying the man.
The Windsor man was located on Queen Street in Chatham by police.
He was arrested and charged with break and enter, two counts of theft of motor vehicle and two counts of possession of stolen property.
He was transported to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date of May 27, 2022.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members.
No plans to change masking policy on planes, trains in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
Why do some people appear to be immune to COVID-19?
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
Their teenage children died by suicide. Now these families want to hold social media companies accountable
A growing number of families have filed recent wrongful death lawsuits against some of the big social media companies, claiming their platforms played a significant role in their teenagers' decisions to end their lives.
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine
Russia ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland Tuesday, assaulting cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long in what both sides described as a new phase of the war.
Largest earthquake in history happened in Chile 3,800 years ago, study finds
A new study has found evidence that the largest earthquake in history may have been a 9.5 magnitude quake in Chile that took place 3,800 years ago.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's hopeless performance on environment is not unique
We have a prime minister who, now in his seventh year in office, has been a total failure when it comes to meeting our international obligations to fight climate change. He knows the secret handshake, attends international conferences, says all the right things, then approves mammoth new petroleum projects like the Bay du Nord offshore oil scheme, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Beekeepers in Canada face losses of up to 90 per cent amid spread of parasitic mites
As beekeepers in Canada prepare to open their hives for the spring, some are finding high mortality rates among their bees as a parasitic mite wreaks havoc across hives.
Kitchener
-
Staffing shortages force another temporary closure at hospital emergency department in town of St. Marys
Faced with COVID-19-related staffing shortages, St. Mary’s General Hospital in the town of St. Marys is closing its emergency department overnight again this week. This is the second such closure at the hospital in less than two weeks.
-
Winds up to 80 km/h possible in Waterloo-Wellington Tuesday
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other communities across southern Ontario can expect strong winds on Tuesday.
-
'Mr. B made school the best': Alma community shares memories of teacher killed in crash
Parents at Alma Public School are remembering the life of teacher Robert Bachuk.
London
-
Special weather statement in effect for the region
The roller coaster weather continues in the region Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs seized by London police
Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs has been seized by London police.
-
OPP 'amazed' there were no fatalities after a fiery crash
A fiery crash on Highway 401 near Union Road that snarled traffic late Monday afternoon as a spring snowstorm swept across southwestern Ontario.
Barrie
-
Barrie man accused in stabbing assault released from custody
A 25-year-old Barrie man facing several charges in connection with a violent assault has been released from police custody.
-
Man's death ruled homicide after body found in Bradford canal: police
A man's death has been ruled a homicide after his body was pulled from the canal in Bradford.
-
More snow in the forecast for Simcoe County
The winter travel advisory in Simcoe County has been lifted, but the snow could continue to fall in the region on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Spring snowstorm hits southern Ontario causes messy conditions for drivers
A spring storm hit Southern Ontario Monday evening, bringing with it nearly eight centimetres of snow and causing messy conditions on the roads.
-
Man's death ruled homicide after body found in Bradford canal: police
A man's death has been ruled a homicide after his body was pulled from the canal in Bradford.
-
Manitoulin Island business owner helping Ukrainian families come to Canada
A motel owner on Manitoulin Island is working to help refugees from Ukraine settle and work in Canada.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Hospital Foundation launches $500 million fundraiser for new Civic Campus
The Ottawa Hospital Foundation is launching an ambitious fundraising campaign, seeking $500 million to help build the new Civic Campus and improve health care in the city.
-
Three dead in Highway 401 crash near Prescott, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead following a crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont. Monday night.
-
Report of collapsed building in Stittsville turns out to be false alarm
Ottawa fire officials say a call for a technical rescue due to a possible collapsed building ended with no collapse and no injuries.
Toronto
-
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,486, ICU admissions increase to 206
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Ontario have increased to 1,486 as the number of patients in the ICU with the virus grows to 206.
-
Sunwing Airlines faces flight delays for second day as glitch continues to affect check-in system
Travelers trying to get on Sunwing Airline flights are continuing to face-hours long delays on Tuesday as a computer glitch affecting the airline's check-in system continues.
Montreal
-
Slippery roads, power outages as spring snowfall hits Greater Montreal
Montrealers can expect some slippery driving conditions Tuesday due to late-season snowfall bringing heavy, wet snow to the city.
-
Suspect in Quebec City sword attacks back in court after jurors test positive for COVID-19
The suspect in the Quebec City sword attacks is back in court after a five-day break due to at least two jurors testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Quebec announces $500 round-trip airfare for regional travel
Travellers to Quebec's regions will not have to pay more than $500 for round-trip airfare starting June 1.
Atlantic
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
-
Looking to buy a home? Keep trying because the Maritime market could get worse, says one real estate agent
Spring is usually the time sellers get their homes ready, and buyers start their hunt – but the Maritimes are seeing a challenging housing market, with a low inventory driving prices even higher.
-
Mattea Roach wins 10th Jeopardy! match, total winnings rise to US$227K
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 10th consecutive match on Jeopardy! Monday night, bringing her total winnings to US$227,601.
Winnipeg
-
Hospitals across Canada seeing a resurgence of patients with COVID-19
Hospitals across Canada are facing a resurgence of patients with COVID-19 that some health officials say will likely continue for another month. Latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose about 18 per cent across Canada between April 4 and April 11.
-
Serious incident in Winnipeg's West End leaves man in critical condition
One man is in critical condition following what Winnipeg police are describing as a “serious incident” in the city’s West End.
-
March home sales down from last year, up from pre-pandemic levels: MREA
March home sales in Manitoba just missed breaking the record set a year ago, but continue to far outpace pre-pandemic levels, according to the Manitoba Real Estate Association (MREA).
Calgary
-
Calgarians accused of fraudulently signing up customers for home security systems
Two Calgary men are accused of creating phony contracts for home security system services and pocketing fraudulent payouts.
-
Man in serious condition after shooting in southeast neighbourhood
A man is in stable but serious condition after being shot Monday in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary drug dealer's release from jail short lived after police search home
A Calgarian faces 18 new charges after police searched a home for drugs a short time after police say the known criminal was released from jail.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Classic spring snowstorm
Although we've had a bit of light snow in Edmonton this month, we haven't had a big snow storm hit the city. That looks like it'll change over the next 24 hours.
-
Canada sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members.
-
Natural gas leak in Strathcona County source of rotten egg smell
Firefighters are responding to a natural gas leak in Strathcona County that is creating a rotten egg smell in parts of Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Canadian classic rock guitarist Jerry Doucette, 70, dies in B.C.
Canadian classic rock guitarist and song writer Jerry Doucette died in hospice Monday, a statement from a family friend confirmed.
-
Residents displaced by Gastown fire move into new housing, Winters Hotel to be demolished
Dozens of people who lost everything in last week’s devastating fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood are finally getting a new place to call home Tuesday.
-
B.C. cherry farmers using helicopters to push warm air over crops amid cold temperatures
Some cherry farmers in British Columbia are using helicopters to push warm air over the trees as unseasonably cool temperatures threaten this year's cherry crop even before the fruit has formed.