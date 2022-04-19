Windsor man attempting to steal vehicles ends up in muddy ditch twice: CK police

A 22-year-old Windsor man is facing theft and break-in charges after police say he tried to steal two vehicles, but got them both stuck in a muddy ditch.

Police responded two vehicles in a ditch on Longwoods Road, in Camden Township, on Monday night at 11 p.m.

Through investigation, police say they learned the man had lost control of his own vehicle, slide off the road and into a field. He went to a local restaurant to make arrangements to be picked up by a relative. However, instead of doing so, police say he attempted to steal two vehicles from a nearby business, but the business entrances were blocked by locked gates.

The man allegedly attempted to drive through a ditch but became stuck in the mud in both instances. Then police say the man broke into a building on the property looking for keys to a third vehicle.

Unable to find keys, the man began to walk westbound on Longwoods Road. He was picked up by a passerby and transported into Chatham.

Video surveillance helped policing in identifying the man.

The Windsor man was located on Queen Street in Chatham by police.

He was arrested and charged with break and enter, two counts of theft of motor vehicle and two counts of possession of stolen property.

He was transported to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date of May 27, 2022.