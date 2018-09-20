

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested after he was found with stolen industrial equipment and a loaded firearm.

On Wednesday, officers from the Property Crimes Unit were active in an investigation into a suspect in possession of stolen industrial equipment taken during a commercial break and enter worth over $30,000.

Officers found the suspect at a location in the area of Tecumseh Road West and Huron Church Road.

Police say officers observed the suspect in possession of stolen property and placed him under arrest.

Upon searching the man, officers located a knife.

Police say further investigation revealed that the vehicle the suspect was operating had stolen licence plates attached.

Officers say they searched the vehicle and located a loaded modified rifle. The suspect was also found to be breaching weapon prohibition orders.

Drew Trepanier, a 31 year old male from Windsor, is charged with:

-Possession of stolen property over $5,000

-Possession of stolen property under $5,000

-Breach of probation x2

-Possess prohibited weapon (knife)

-Several firearm related charges

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.