

CTV Windsor





A 20-year-old Windsor man has been charged related to six convenience store robberies in the east end.

Patrol officers were called to a convenience store in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road for a robbery that just occurred on Saturday around 4 a.m.

Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with a black mask and approached the employee.

Police say he brandished a knife and demanded cash, which was then placed into a yellow plastic bag with black lettering. He left the store with a quantity of money.

Through investigation, officers from the Major Crime Branch were able to identify the suspect believed to have been responsible for this incident and link him to five other convenience store robberies.

On Tuesday at 12:45 p.m., officers located the suspect in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road and placed him under arrest without incident.

Police say all 6 robberies were carried out in a similar manner:

- On Sept. 28, 2017 at approximately 8:30p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East for a robbery that just occurred.

-On Oct. 3, 2017 at approximately 4:45 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road for a robbery that just occurred.

-On May 2, 2018 at approximately 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 2600 block of Jefferson Boulevard for a robbery that just occurred.

-On May 2, 2018 at approximately 4:10 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road for a robbery that just occurred.

-On Friday May 11, 2018 at approximately 2:15 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road for a robbery that just occurred.

-On Saturday May 19, 2018 at approximately 4 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road for a robbery that just occurred.

Cody Farrugia, 20, from Windsor, is charged with six counts of robbery, and having face masked/disguised with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police are thanking the public after receiving many tips in relation to these investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.