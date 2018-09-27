Windsor man arrested on child pornography charges
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 7:15AM EDT
Windsor police say a man is charged following an online child pornography investigation that began in June.
They say investigators identified a suspect who was believed to sharing child pornography online.
Officers searched a Windsor home on Tuesday and a man was arrested without incident.
A 54-year-old Windsor man is charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography available.