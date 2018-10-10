

A 22-year-old Windsor man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault investigation in London.

London police say around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16, a male touched a woman inappropriately while she was walking northbound on Richmond Street near Piccadilly.

Lovejeet Singh was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 6.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on Nov. 22.