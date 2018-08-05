

AM800, CTV Windsor





A suspect has been arrested in a break-and-enter case in Windsor, all thanks to an alert member of the public.

Around 4am Friday, police were called to a business in the 1000-block of Ottawa Street after someone reported the sound of breaking glass.

A description of a suspect was provided to police, who made an arrest after a foot chase with a suspect in the area of Tecumseh Rd. E. and Lincoln Rd.

39-year-old Curtis Gould of Windsor is charged with break and enter.