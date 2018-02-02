

A 40-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after a home break-in on Norcrest Avenue.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Norcrest Avenue on Jan. 12 for a break and enter report.

The complainant told police that they came home to find the front door wide open, the rear patio smashed, and a quantity of jewellery missing.

Through investigation, officers from the Property Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the alleged suspect.

On Thursday at 10:45 a.m., investigators placed him under arrest in the 2000 block of Talbot Street with the assistance of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad.

Upon searching the suspect, officers located property which was reported stolen from a different break and enter.

Officers also went to a residence and found property which is believed to have been stolen.

The Property Crimes Unit continues to investigate and additional charges are anticipated.

Gerald Lauzon, 40, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.