Windsor man arrested following armed robbery in Leamington

A 22-year-old Windsor man charged after an armed robbery in Leamington.

Members from the Leamington OPP Detachment responded to a business on Erie Street South for a robbery in progress around 4:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

Uniform members located the suspect, and they were taken into custody.

Members from the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team, and the OPP Canine Unit attended the area, and several items of offence related property were also located.

As a result of the investigation the Windsor man has been charged with the following offences:

Robbery Using Firearm

Pointing a Firearm

Obstruct Peace Officer

The accused is being held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.