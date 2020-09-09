WINDSOR, ON -- Windsor Police are investigating after a number of break-ins occurred on Victoria Avenue.

Police say, on Monday, September 7, around 10:45 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of Victoria Avenue for a report of a break and enter that had just occurred.

It was reported a male suspect entered a residence which was occupied, during which time a verbal interaction took place with the residents. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

Police say, an officer arrived in the area and with help from witnesses on scene was able to quickly arrest the suspect without incident.

Further investigation revealed that the same suspect had also attended several other homes, attempting and successfully breaking into them.

All reported incidents occurred in the 1500 - 1600 blocks of Victoria Avenue.

Police say, no physical injuries were reported in relation to any of the incidents.

A 53-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with a number of offences, including break and enter, mischief, robbery and possession of stolen property under $5000.00