

CTV Windsor





A 59-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after debit and credit cards were taken from a home on Cameron Avenue.

Officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue for a break and enter report on Feb. 23.

Investigation revealed that a break and enter occurred during the evening and property was taken, including debit and credit cards. The cards were subsequently used at a number of locations.

Through the investigation, officers from the property crime unit were able to positively identify the alleged suspect.

On Monday, March 5 around 9:30 a.m., the suspect was located in the area of Victoria Avenue and Wyandotte Street West where he was placed under arrest without incident.

Robert Kehoe, 59, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property under $5000, fraud under $5000 x2, unauthorized use of credit card data x2, and possess/use credit card obtained by offence x2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.