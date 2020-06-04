WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 27-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after police say he took off from a stolen vehicle.

Windsor officers responded to a call in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East for a report of a vehicle that had just been stolen on Tuesday around 10 p.m.

Officers arrived and determined a blue Lincoln was left unattended while running in a parking lot.

It was reported that two men had entered the vehicle while the victim was inside a store and fled the scene. An investigation was launched.

At around 11:50 p.m., patrol officers were in the area Howard Avenue and Cataraqui Street and observed the stolen vehicle with two people inside. The stolen vehicle left the area. Officers did not chase after the vehicle.

Police received multiple calls related to the suspect vehicle driving erratically soon after officers had observed it. Information was then received that the vehicle was stopped in the 400 block of Argyle Road.

Officers went to the area and saw the driver exiting the vehicle. Officers told the man that he was under arrest, but he fled the area on foot. A foot pursuit ensued and the suspect was subsequently arrested a short distance later.

While being searched, officers say the suspect became aggressive and attempted to flee the area again on foot. He was apprehended a short distance later.

A second suspect is believed to have also fled from the stolen vehicle and remains outstanding.

The stolen vehicle was recovered with significant damage.

Ronald Ward, 27, from Windsor, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and escaping lawful custody.

Police issued a ticket to the owner of the stolen vehicle for: being the driver of a motor vehicle let it stand unattended without removing ignition key, contrary to a City of Windsor bylaw.

Officers are reminding the public that leaving your vehicle unattended with the ignition keys inside is an offence and you may be charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.