

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a 49-year-old Windsor man has been charged after a break-in at a downtown business.

Officers from the Community Mobilization Bike Unit were in the downtown area when their attention was drawn to the alleyway between Ouellette Avenue and Pelissier Street, south of University Avenue West, on Thursday at approximately 5 a.m.

Officers say they could hear rustling coming from a small gated enclosure at the rear of a business.

Upon further inspection, they saw damage to the gate and an open door to the business.

Police say a man was found inside and placed under arrest without incident.

Gerald Canoy, 49, from Windsor is charged with break and enter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4250, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.