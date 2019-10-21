WINDSOR -- A 27-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after a car crashed into a home and caused a fire.

Officers were called to 1618 Jefferson Blvd. around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say when they arrived, the house to be completely engulfed in flames.

Attempts were made by officers to alert any potential occupants inside the home of the fire, as well as any occupants of the adjacent homes.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time.

Neighbours say the family was away on vacation.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, and damage to the home is estimated at $140,000.

Officials from the City of Windsor Building Department say the home will likely have to be demolished.

Officers could see a vehicle inside the home, which was later determined to be a white Impala.

Investigators determined there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Through investigation, officers learned the vehicle was seen speeding before hitting the house. Two people, a man and woman, who investigators believe to be the occupants of the Impala, were seen fleeing the area soon after the collision.

Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from the 1000 block of Ford Boulevard.

Officers were able to identify a suspect.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers arrested a man in the 8300 block of Enfield Place.

The 27-year-old Windsor man is facing a charge of possession of stolen property under $5000, and was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.

The matter remains under active investigation by the Property Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.