Windsor man and Sarnia woman arrested with stolen vehicle

Chatham-Kent police have charged a Windsor man and a Sarnia woman related to a stolen vechile.

On Thursday at 3:14 a.m., an officer patrolling on Haskell Road in Tilbury East Township was alerted by the Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) of a stolen vehicle. The officer observed the vehicle and notified other officers on patrol.

While officers were positioning in the area to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle came to a stop and police say the driver attempted to flee on foot. Officers reacted quickly and safely took the man into custody.

Upon identification, police say they learned the man was prohibited from driving and wanted on a warrant by Windsor Police Service.

While conducting a search of the area, the woman passenger was found hiding in a ditch nearby. Upon identification, it was discovered she was on a Conditional Sentence Order and wanted on a warrant by Sarnia Police Service.

The 31-year-old Windsor man was charged with possession of stolen property over $5000, driving while prohibited, and dangerous driving.

The 38-year-old Sarnia woman was charged with possession of stolen property over $5000 and breaching a Conditional Sentence Order.

Both were transported to police headquarters and held for a bail hearing.