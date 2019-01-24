

CTV Windsor





A young man from Windsor and a young woman from Chatham are facing several charges following an early morning police pursuit in Chatham.

Earlier Thursday morning an officer came across a vehicle in Chatham that was reported stolen from Windsor.

After trying to pull the vehicle over the driver fled and then lost control and struck two light poles and a tree on Thames Street.

The male driver fled on foot but was later found hiding under a parked car by a K9 unit.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Windsor is charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, being in possession of property obtained by a crime over $5000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000.

The passenger, a 22-year-old Chatham woman was charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime over $5000, being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000 and failing to comply with her curfew.