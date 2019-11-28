WINDSOR -- A 25-year-old Windsor man has been charged after police say he stole from a vacant business on Walker Road.

Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

Police got a description of the male suspect and found him apparently trying to dismantle property taken from the incident.

The man was subsequently arrested without incident.

Through investigation, officers discovered that a man matching the suspect description was seen in the 1700 block of Walker Road, where the left occurred.

Police say the man was observed stealing property from a vacant business and then fled the area on a bicycle.

Officers say they noticed the business was insecure as a result of a damaged door and determined a break and enter had also occurred. Extensive damage was caused to the property during the incident.

Justin Mcilroy, 25, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.