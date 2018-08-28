

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP say a 20-year-old Windsor man has been charged after going 100 kilometers over the speed limit in a construction zone on Highway 401.

On Sunday around 1:15 a.m., a member of Chatham-Kent OPP was conducting radar enforcement in the construction zone on the 401 near Victoria Road.

Police say a westbound vehicle was clocked going 180 km/hr in the construction zone where the posted speed limit is 80 km/hr.

Yousif Hanani, 20, from Windsor, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, racing a motor vehicle - excessive speed and failing to surrender an insurance card.

He will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 17 to answer to the charge.

His driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.