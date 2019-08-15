

A Windsor man is planning a Florida cruise after winning a top prize with The Big Spin Instant game.

John Paul Marentette was the winner and his brother, Bobby, spun The Big Spin Wheel for him at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, landing on a $150,000 prize.

“When I checked my ticket at the store, they told me I’d won a BIG SPIN,” said John Paul Marentette. “I thought ‘Oh boy, this is amazing!’"

"This is my first major win," said the 78-year old. “It feels great.”

He also plans on using his winnings to pay some bills, buy a motorbike and a new air conditioner.

If a winner of The Big Spin is unable to spin the wheel themselves, they have several options, including having someone else spin for them. In John Paul’s case, he decided to share the winning experience with his brother.

The Big Spin Instant game is an $5-game that combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated spinning wheel on the lottery terminal screen and potentially, an in-person spin on The Big Spin Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The winning ticket was purchased at CNIB Walmart kiosk on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.