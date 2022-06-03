Windsor mall food court fight leads to stabbing
Windsor police say they are looking for possible “armed and dangerous” suspects after an altercation at the mall that led to a man getting stabbed several times.
The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident as an attempted murder and is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.
Officers attended a parking lot in the 3600 block of Sandwich Street for a report of a stabbing shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Police located an injured male who appeared to have been stabbed several times. The victim was transported to hospital, where it was determined the injuries were non-life-threatening.
The suspects had fled prior to police arrival. Through investigation it is believed the suspects involved fled in a silver, newer model sedan.
Investigators believe that the incident stemmed from an earlier altercation that occurred, at approximately 4:15 p.m., in the food court of the mall, located in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue.
Police say the suspects and victim are also believed to have had an incident outside the mall. The victim and the suspects are not believed to be known to each other.
Investigators are asking that anyone who may have captured any video or pictures of the incidents or the suspects to contact police immediately. The suspects may have entered into stores within the mall and investigators are requesting businesses to check their surveillance cameras.
The first suspect is described as a white man, early 20's, slender build, clean shaven, wearing a black baseball hat, a black "Champion" hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black running shoes, and a surgical mask during the stabbing incident.
The second suspect is described as a male, white, early 20's, wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and black shoes.
This remains an active investigation and it is possible that more than two suspects were involved. At this time investigators are seeking any information in relation to the case.
Police say the weapon, believed to be a knife, has not been recovered and the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see the suspects, do not approach and call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
