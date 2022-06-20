Windsor lottery winner plans to pay off his mortgage and adopt a dog with $1 million prize

A Windsor man who is always down to try his luck with a lottery ticket was “speechless” when it finally paid off — to the tune of $1 million.

Paul Gosselin won the guaranteed $1 million prize in the May 11 LOTTO 6/49 draw after playing for decades using numbers comprised of family birthdates.

“When I scanned my ticket using the OLG App, I thought I won $10,000 at first because I didn’t have my glasses on,” he said while picking up his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I got my glasses to take a closer look and was speechless when I saw it was $1 million!”

When he told his friend about the win, his friend was so happy for him that he gave him a great big hug, Gosselin said.

“It was funny because we don’t normally even shake hands,” he said with a laugh.

The 49-year-old was still in a state of disbelief after realizing what he’d won.

“It kind of knocked the wind out of me. It seemed so surreal. I kept telling myself it’s not real until I have the cheque in my hands,” Gosselin said.

With his winnings, Gosselin plans on paying off his mortgage, completing a few home renovations and adding a new family member by adopting a dog.

“This is the perfect opportunity to find a furry companion who needs a good home,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Ottawa Street in Windsor.